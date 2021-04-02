The IPL 2021 is just eight days away and the players are sweating it out in the nets ahead of the matches. There was a slot of speculation about the availability of the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and it was said that he might not be available anytime soon owing to an injury. But all the speculations have been put to rest as he took on the ground during CSK practice session. The official account of the franchise also posted a picture of the Jadeja on social media and fired a warning to the opponents. Suresh Raina Poses with Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo as ‘Three Musketeers’ of CSK Gear Up for IPL 2021.

Along with the picture, CSK posted a caption that read, "Get the pitch ready! Engage all defenses and get this man a sword." The team also used swords in the emoji and their signature hearts. As we all know that Ravindra Jadeja is famous for his sword celebration every time he scores a century. The video of his celebration has always impressed the fans and the clips on the internet are still relished by the fans.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by CSK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Team Chennai Super Kings also celebrate the birthday of Stephen Fleming last evening. The pictures of the celebration were shared on social media by the CSK. The team will play their first match on April 10, 2021, against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

