Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The MS Dhoni-led side have won four titles thus far, the second most. Dhoni will continue to lead the side in IPL 2022 as well. Meanwhile, at the IPL 2022 mega auction CSK had a wait and watch approach as they bought back some of their former players. At the IPL 2022 mega auction over 550 players will go under the hammer. Below you will find out list of players bought by CSK at the IPL 2022 auction. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates.

CSK came into the IPL 2022 mega auction with a purse of INR 48 crore left. In the past auctions, CSK have resisted from big buys and are known for some smart buys. The franchise doesn't mind picking players who are not that young. CSK, however, saw one of their best players- Faf du Plessis go to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

CSK Full Squad for IPL 2022

CSK Players Bought at IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu.

CSK Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali.

CSK Previous Season Recap: No surprises here, CSK won the IPL 2021. It was their fourth IPL title. Chennai Super Kings finished second on the IPL 2021 points table and then managed to win the title with victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final.

