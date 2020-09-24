Chennai Super Kings will go head to head with Delhi Capitals in the Match 7 of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The encounter will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 25. CSK made a brilliant start to the tournament, defeating four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener. However, they lost the plot against Rajasthan Royals and faced a 16-run defeat. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling super over. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for CSK vs DC IPL 2020 match 7. CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Shreyas Iyer and Co snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the opening game. However, they must rectify their mistakes to get the better of Men in Yellow. Prominent players like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant need to put on a significant performance. However, Delhi are likely to take the field without Ravichandran Ashwin who sustained an injury in the opening clash. CSK vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7.

CSK also have an injury scare as Ambati Rayudu, who played a match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians, is set to miss the clash against Delhi too. Nevertheless, Overseas stars like Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran and Shane Watson have shown good form and will like to put up a match-winning performance.

CSK vs DC Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Despite losing the previous game, Chennai Super Kings are bookmarkers choice over Delhi Capitals. As per Bet365, MS Dhoni's CSK are placed at 1.80 while DC have been given a higher price of 2.00.

CSK vs DC Predictions: Who will win?

With both sides studded with match-winning players, picking favourites is not an easy call. The toss, however, will undoubtedly play a significant role as the dew factor is likely to come into play in the latter half of the game.

Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals by 15 wins in 21 matches. Royals, on the other hand, have defeated Super Kings just six times. The Men in Yellow certainly dominate the overall record but the momentum in on Delhi's favour at the moment.

