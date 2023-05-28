Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently underway and we have already entered the final stage of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Gujarat Titans in the summit clash of IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28. Both teams finished in the top two of the league phase. Chennai then defeated Gujarat in the Qualifier 1 to secure their place in IPL 2023 final. On the other hand, Gujarat came back strong in Qualifier 2 and got better of five-time champions Mumbai Indians to cement their place in the summit clash. What Is Written in Sanskrit on IPL Trophy? Know Its Meaning Ahead of CSK vs GT 2023 Final.

When these two teams will meet in the final they can set a lot of records. Chennai have an opportunity to become the joint most successful team in IPL (along with MI). On the other hand, Gujarat Titans can become only the third team to win back-to-back IPL titles. Both teams have a very strong squad and fans can expect a blockbuster of a match in the IPL 2023 final. Now ahead of that, let's take a look at the three key players to watch out for in the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Three Players to Watch Out For in Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Final

Shubman Gill (Photo Credits: @IPL/Twitter)

Shubman Gill - Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill has been in terrific form throughout the season. He is the leading run-scorer of the tournament (851 runs) till now and the Orange Cap holder. Gill smashed a brilliant century in the Qualifier 2 match and all eyes will be once again on him to deliver in the final too. Gujarat's batting is hugely dependent on him.

Matheesha Pathirana (Photo credit: Twitter @mufaddal_vohra)

Matheesha Pathirana - Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana has established himself as one of the best death bowlers in the world with his performances in IPL 2023. Pathirana's unique action, brilliant variations and deadly accuracy make him one of the toughest bowlers to face the slog overs. So far the Sri Lankan youngster has picked up 17 wickets and delivered in almost every match he played. 'Entering Finals In Scooty' Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra, Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan Enjoy A Ride Ahead of IPL 2023 Summit Clash With CSK (Watch Video).

Rashid Khan (Photo Credits: @IPL/Twitter)

Rashid Khan - Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rashid Khan is another player to watch out for in this match. Rashid is in the second spot in the Purple Cap table with 27 wickets. He is undoubtedly one of the best bowlers in the world. But what has been more interesting is his ability to score important runs with the bat. Rashid played an important knock against CSK at the opening match of the tournament too. He is one of the most important players for GT.

Apart from these three players, there are quite a few other match winners in both teams. Having multiple match winners is actually the biggest strength for both these teams. In this season, they have defeated each other once. Now another crunching game awaits us in the final of IPL 2023.

