Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have had a torrid season by their standards in this edition of the Indian Premier League and their meeting this evening will be a chance to play for their pride. Rajasthan Royals will be playing their last game of the season and with just three wins so far, they are 9th courtesy a better net run rate compared to the Chennai Super Kings, who also have three victories to their credit but are bottom ranked. The Men in Yellow though end their campaign with on Sunday with an away tie against the Gujarat Titans. 'Choti Pakad Ke Maarunga' Fans Decode Abhishek Sharma's Words to Digvesh Rathi After Latter's Fiery Send-Off During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Sam Curran and Jamie Overton have not joined the CSK camp after the IPL resumed. MS Dhoni will lead the team once again in the continued absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad and the fans will hope their talismanic wicketkeeper can chip in with another season next year. R Ashwin and Noor Ahmad alongside Ravindra Jadeja make up for a spin heavy bowling attack.

Rajasthan will be betting big on their top order which comprises of some quality players in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, and Riyan Parag. Ashok Sharma is likely to be in place of Shubham Dubey in the playing eleven. Wanindu Hasaranga and Kwena Maphaka should add teeth to their bowling unit.

When is CSK vs RR IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

In a rather dead rubber, Chennai Super Kings will cross punches Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 20. The CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of CSK vs RR Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below. Did Preity Zinta Hug Vaibhav Suryavanshi After RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match? Morphed Pictures Go Viral, ‘Surprised’ Team Owner Reacts.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of CSK vs RR Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect a close game of cricket with hosts Chennai securing a victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).