Chennai Super Kings Wishes Rohit Sharma on His Birthday, Looks Back At His First Double Century In ODI (Read Tweet)

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS)

Even before the clock struck 12 last night, the fans of the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team Rohit Sharma started wishing him on his birthday. The fans started to trend #HappyBirthdayRohitSharma on social media. Needless to say that the cricketing stars wished him on social media on his birthday. Now, Chennai Super Kings who has always had a witty take on subjects also took to social media to wish the Hitman. The franchisee posted a picture of Rohit Sharma where he scored his 200 two against Australia in ODIs. Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Unbeaten 109 vs KKR and Other Top Knocks by 'Hitman' in IPL As He Turns 33.

The Hitman posted a snap alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrating his double century. Back then he had scored 209 runs from 158 balls hammering 12 fours and 16 sixes. The match between India and Australia was hosted in Bengaluru and India had won the game by 57 runs. Needless to say even CSK reminisced this particular inning and wrote about it on social media.“Our first 200 is as speechless as his. To many more Ro! #HappyBirthdayRohit Lion faceYellow heart,” read the tweet by the Yellow Army. Mumbai Indians also took to social media to wish Rohit Sharma. Even the official account of the International Cricket Council (ICC) wished Rohit Sharma on social media. Check out the tweets below:

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Our first 200 is as speechless as his. To many more Ro! #HappyBirthdayRohit 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/64y2SK5MSh — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 30, 2020

ICC

👕 364 international appearances 🏏 14,029 runs 🙌 39 centuries Happy birthday to Rohit Sharma, a master of the pull shot 👏 pic.twitter.com/ikHjVBApob — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2020

Mumbai Indians

As the clock strikes 1️⃣2️⃣, we wish our Captain - our Leader more boundaries, more sixes, more runs, more records and many more trophies🏆💙 Paltan, send out your wishes with #HitmanDay 🎂#HappyBirthdayRohit #OneFamily @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Gflye8ZyVq — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2020

We all know Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have always produced games which have turned out be a complete entertainer for the fans. The last time the two teams met each other was in the finals of IPL 2019 where Rohit Sharma walked away with a win by one run.