Chris Gayle added another feather to his already-illustrious hat during the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Coming to bat at number three at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Caribbean dasher smashed RR bowlers all over the park and scored 99 runs off just 63 balls. During the course of the encounter, Gayle also became the first batsman in history to smash 1000 sixes in T20 matches. The 41-year-old accomplished the feat in the 19th over of the first inning by slamming Kartik Yadav over the mid-wicket boundary. KXIP vs RR Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Gayle’s T20 sixes tally read 993 before the game and needed seven sixes to create history. However, he cleared the ropes as many as eight times. He, however, was gutted after missing his seventh IPL century by just one run as he threw his bat in devastation. In the post-innings conversation, however, he said that he reached the three-figure mark in his mind. Chris Gayle Misses Century by One Run Against Rajasthan Royals.

“I don’t know the record, I’m still hitting it well. The hard work and the dedication over the years have paid off. To the guys who I promised to get a century, I missed out today but in my mind, it’s a century (laughs). We just need a win,” Gayle said.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab posted 184/4 while batting first in Abu Dhabi. The match is crucial for both teams as a win for KXIP will bring them closer to a playoff berth. On the other hand, the Men in Pink will officially get knocked out of the playoff race after losing this game.

