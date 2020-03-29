COVID-19: Ajinkya Rahane to Donate Rs 10 Lakh to PM Cares Fund to Fight Coronavirus

Ajinkya Rahane (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Mumbai, March 29: India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has decided to donate Rs 10 lakh to the Maharastra Chief Minister's Relief Fund as the country fights the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source close to Rahane confirmed the same to IANS. "He is donating Rs 10 lakh," the source said.

Rahane joined the list of high-profile cricketers to contribute towards the cause. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh, while former India player Suresh Raina has chipped in with Rs 52 lakh. Richa Ghosh,16-Year-Old India Cricketer, Donates Rs 1 Lakh for Fight Against COVID-19.

The BCCI had on Saturday decided to contribute Rs 51 crore to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that it was Secretary Jay Shah who had a word with the other office bearers as well as the state associations to decide on the way forward to help the country in the fight against the pandemic.

Former India opener and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir also said that he has released Rs one crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) towards the relief efforts amid the pandemic.

Earlier, Gambhir had said in a statement that his foundation was distributing food packets to poor people in his constituency. The statement also said that during the lockdown, 2,000 packets of food were being prepared and distributed by the foundation, and that efforts were being made so that no one should have to worry about food at this time.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states in the novel coronavirus with 161 active cases and seven deaths.