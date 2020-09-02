St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) in match 24 of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. SLZ vs GUY clash will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on September 3, 2020 (early Thursday morning). Both teams will be looking to take charge of the second spot in the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2020 can scroll down below. SLZ vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League Match.

Guyana Amazon Warriors are on a two-game winning run in the competition and as a result, have moved to third in the points table but now have a chance to take the second spot with a huge win. Similarly, St Lucia Zouks, who also won their last two fixtures, have kept a hold on that second spot in the team standings.

When and Where is CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Match?

The 24th match of CPL T20 takes place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The match will begin at 03:00 am (September 3) as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 05:30 pm (September 2).

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

Squads

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(w), Leniko Boucher, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Mark Deyal, Kavem Hodge, Saad Bin Zafar

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kissoondath Magram, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasdeep Singh

