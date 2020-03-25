Cristiano Ronaldo OR Lionel Messi, Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer Picks His Favourite Between Two Greats!

Cristiano Ronaldo, Shreyas Iyer, Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

There has been a long-standing debate in football about who is the better player Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Several people over the years have given their opinion about who they think is the better player between the two and the latest person to pick his favourite between the footballing greats in Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer. The Delhi Capitals captain recently revealed on his social media that he is ‘Team Ronaldo’. Shreyas Iyer Turns On Wizard Mode, Entertain Fans With Magic Trick in Time of Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Scare (Watch Video).

The Indian batsman hosted a Q&A session on his official Twitter account and when a fan asked to choose his favourite player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and the 25-year-old replied ‘Ronaldo’. Pele Snubs Lionel Messi and Names Cristiano Ronaldo Current ‘Best in World’, Himself Greatest of All Time.

Shreyas Iyer's Pick

Both the footballing behemoths have been at the top of the game for more than a decade and have challenged one another of several occasions. Such was their dominance in football that the most prestigious individual award, the Ballon d’Or was won by either of the two from 2008 to 2017. Lionel Messi has won the elusive trophy six-time while Ronaldo has won it five times.

Speaking of Shreyas Iyer, he was recently a part of the Indian team that had a mixed tour of New Zealand. The Men in Blue won the T20I games 3-0 but were whitewashed in the ODI and Test series. The 25-year-old was expected to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 but the tournament has been postponed due to the rapid growth of COVID 19.