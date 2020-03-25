Pele Snubs Lionel Messi and Names Cristiano Ronaldo Current ‘Best in World’, Himself Greatest of All Time

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Brazilian football great Pele believes Cristiano Ronaldo has the edge over rival Lionel Messi by virtue of being more consistent and scoring more. The 79-year-old, who holds the Guinness world record of being the top-scorer of all time, once again sparked on the Messi or Ronaldo debate while also insisting that he remains the best of all generations. The debate involving Messi and Ronaldo over who is the better and greater player has been a long saga in football with fans and experts divided in their opinions about the two of the best players to have walked the Earth. Such has been their consistency that Ronaldo and Messi have won 11 of the last 12 Ballon d’Or trophies while also winning FIFA’s Best Men’s Player of the Year numerous times. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jersey Excluded from Lionel Messi & Paulo Dybala’s Kit Collection? Argentine Pair Display Shirts on Social Media.

Pele, on the other, remains at the pinnacle of “greatest of all time” debates with the three-time World Cup-winning Brazilian often compared against his nemesis Diego Maradona. But asked about the best among the current crop of footballer, Pele told YouTube channel Pilhado: “Today the best player in the world is Cristiano Ronaldo. I think he’s the best because he’s more consistent. But you can’t forget about [Lionel] Messi, of course, but he’s not a striker.” This Day, That Year: Cristiano Ronaldo Became the Fastest Player to Reach Hundred Goals.

Pele on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Debate

Ronaldo has an astonishing 725 goals in over 1000 games for both club and country and has already scored 25 times in 32 appearances for Juventus this season. Messi similarly is not behind. And despite being three-years younger, the Argentine has already netted 724 times in 911 games across all competitions.

One of the two footballers to win the FIFA Player of the Century award, Pele was also asked about the greatest player in the game’s history. And although he did mention that “It is a question difficult to answer,” the Brazilian legend cheekily omitted Messi’s national compatriot and his rival Diego Maradona out of the list.

We cannot forget about Zico, Ronaldinho, and Ronaldo. And in Europe, Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cruyff. Now, it’s not my fault, but I think Pele was better than them all.”