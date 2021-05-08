Former Indian national team captain, MS Dhoni’s love for animals isn’t a hidden fact and the 39-year-old has added a new member to his family. The Chennai Super Kings skipper has bought a horse, adding to the already long list of pets at his Ranchi farmhouse, which includes dogs among many other animals. MS Dhoni Reportedly Delays His Return to Ranchi, Will Only Fly Once All CSK Players Depart.

With MS Dhoni busy with the Indian Premier League, his wife Sakshi shared a glimpse of the stallion by posting some photos and videos on her social media account. Sakshi also revealed that the horse is named ‘Chetak’ by the Dhoni family. ‘Welcome Home Chetak! A true Gentleman esp when you met Lilly! Happily accepted in our pack,’ she wrote.

Welcome Chetak

MS Dhoni has a number of pets at his farmhouse in Ranchi and Chetak just glorified the unit. The 4 dogs that Dhoni has at his home are Sam (Belgian Malinois), Lilly (White Husky), Gabbar (White Husky) and Zoya (Dutch Shepherd).

Watch Video

See Pictures Of Chetak

Among Indian cricketers, MS Dhoni isn’t the only one to have a horse as pets as his Chennai Super Kings and former Indian team-mate, Ravindra Jadeja, is also a fond lover and also has some horses at his farmhouse in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The CSK cricketer upon his return from IPL shared pictures of his horses with the caption ‘Back to the place where I feel safe!!’

Ravi Jadeja With Horses

With IPL being temporarily suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak among the franchises, players are returning to their homes and it is understood that MS Dhoni has decided to remain in the CSK camp until all members return to their homes safely.

