Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab will be looking to lock horns with each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It’s a do or die match for KL Rahul and team in order to keep them alive for the playoffs. For the first time, Chennai Super Kings have been ruled out of the playoffs. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game, but before that let’s have a look at the preview game. Kings XI Punjab will have to win convincingly over the Chennai Super Kings to stay alive in the playoffs. Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for CSK vs KXIP IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

All eye will be on Chris Gayle who would be expected to shoulder the responsibility of taking the team in a better position. The Universe Boss also has an aggregate of 373 runs in 13 innings against CSK. The numbers also include the times when he played for other franchises. Talking about the head-to-head record, Chennai Super Kings dominated the same by winning 13 matches out of 22. Nine games have been won by the Chennai Super Kings. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details below:

CSK vs KXIP Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 53 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020, and apparently, it will telecast all the matches live. CSK vs KXIP match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its HD substitutes with English commentary. Fans of Hindi commentary can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Matches of IPL 2020 will be available in some regional languages as well. Hence, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bengali to catch the live action of CSK vs KXIP match.

CSK vs KXIP Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 53 on Disney+Hotstar

As Star TV Network has the telecast rights of IPL 2020, the online streaming of the T20 league will be available on its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

The last time the two teams met each other, the Yellow Army walked away with the last laugh as they won the game by 10 wickets. We are sure that the match would turn out to be quite a mouth-watering contest.

