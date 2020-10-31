On Sunday, November 1st 2020, the Chennai Super Kings is all set to lock horns against the Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chennai Super Kings is already out of the race for the playoffs and this will be their last game in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Needless to say that they would want to end the season on a great note and would want to seal a win their last game. Whereas, Kings XI Punjab is still in the race for the playoffs and would want to win this game by hook or crook. Ahead of this interesting fixture, we shall take you through the weather and the pitch report. CSK vs KKR Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

Since the match is in the afternoon the weather is expected to be a little hotter in the first half of the game. But as the game proceeds, it will cool down. The weather will be sunny when the game starts. As the game proceeds, it will dip down by a degree and is expected to remain constant for the next two hours Changes in weather will start happening by 5.00 pm local time as the weather will be around 30 degree Celsius. Now, let’s have a look at the weather report below and the snapshot:

Abu Dhabi Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Abu Dhabi has had a history of being a batting paradise for the batsmen. On numerous occasions, we have seen high totals being put up on the board by the batsmen. Things are likely to be the same.

