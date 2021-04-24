Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 19 of the Indian Premier League 2021. The CSK vs RCB clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 25, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams head into this game in great form and will look to continue that run. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. RCB Opener Devdutt Padikkal Has Class and Ability To Play All Formats, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

Both Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are two of the most in-form teams in the league and are coming off some impressive performances in their previous games. Virat Kohli’s team have made their best-ever start to an IPL campaign, winning four on the bounce while MS Dhoni’s CSK look to be at their brilliant best, winning their previous three encounters.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keeper – AB de Villiers (RCB) must be your keeper.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK) must be the batsmen.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (CSK), Sam Curran (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Glenn Maxwell (RCB) must be the all-rounders.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Kyle Jamieson (RCB), Deepak Chahar (CSK) must be the bowlers.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: AB de Villiers (RCB), Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Moeen Ali (CSK), Sam Curran (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Kyle Jamieson (RCB), Deepak Chahar (CSK).

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) must be selected as the captain of your CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team while Moeen Ali (CSK) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2021 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).