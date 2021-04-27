The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is all set to welcome the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021. CSK leads the points table with four wins and a loss, whereas, David Warner's SRH is at the bottom of the table with only one win so far out of five games played. The two teams have had a contrasting fortune so far in the IPL 2021. Ahead of the game, we shall be bringing to you the weather and the pitch report. CSK vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 23.

So Delhi is known to be quite hot in the months of April and May and things do not seem to change for the city tomorrow as well. Since it's an evening game, there will be a slight dip in the temperatures as compared to the day. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. During the toss, the mercury will be hovering at around 37 degrees Celcius. Not too much humidity to bother the players. Even the dew will not affect the players like it did in Mumbai. As the day goes by, the mercury will also go down by a couple of degrees. No rains of course!

Here's a detailed look at the weather:

Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The deck Delhi is quite a sporting one. The average score in IPL 2019 was about 160 runs. The matches were quite competitive and one of them had even gone to the Super Over. Things are expected to remain the same.

