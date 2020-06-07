Danish Kaneria Backs Sourav Ganguly to Become Next ICC President, Says, Will Appeal Against Lifetime Ban Again if Former Indian Skipper Takes Charge

Danish Kaneria and Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After Cricket South Africa's director Graeme Smith, banned Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria also backed former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly to take over the charge as the next International Cricket Council (ICC) president. Kaneria is currently serving a life ban for spot-fixing during a county game. However, the leggie has said that he would appeal to the apex cricket body once again if Ganguly takes over the charge and the 39-year-old also believes that he’ll get a better response. Sourav Ganguly As Next ICC Chairman? South Africa Cricket Director Graeme Smith Feels BCCI Chief ‘Will Be Right Person.’

“Yes I will appeal (to Sourav Ganguly) and I’m sure ICC will help me out in every way possible,” Kaneria was quoted as saying by India TV when asked about whether he would appeal to ICC if former Indian captain becomes its president. Danish Kaneria Accuses Shahid Afridi of Discrimination.

With 261 wickets, Kaneria is the most successful Pakistan bowler in Test cricket to date. However, he faced a lifetime ban in 2012 for a spot-fixing in a County match while playing for Essex. He initially denied the allegations but eventually confessed in 2018.

Kaneria further heaped praises on the current BCCI president and said that he’ll be the perfect man for the job. Also, according to the banned cricketer, Ganguly will not even need the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to get the position at the helm.

“Sourav Ganguly has been an excellent cricketer. He understands the nuances. There is no better candidate than him for the ICC president’s role. Ganguly has led India quite well and after that MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have carried on. He is currently the BCCI president and I believe he can take cricket forward he becomes ICC chief. Ganguly has a strong case for himself. I don’t think he will even need PCB’s support,” Kaneria added.