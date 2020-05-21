Sourav Ganguly As Next ICC Chairman? South Africa Cricket Director Graeme Smith Feels BCCI Chief ‘Will Be Right Person’ for the Job

Sourav Ganguly and Graeme Smith (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Former South Africa captain and current Protea director of cricket, Graeme Smith has called for Sourav Ganguly to be the next chairman of the International Cricket Council. Smith, who was recently appointed as South Africa’s director of cricket on a two-year contract, said that he feels BCCI chief Ganguly could be the right man to lead the ICC at a time when the game is under a great threat caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Ganguly was appointed the President of Indian cricket board in October last year and has already proved himself as a capable administrator by hosting the country’s first-ever day-night Test match. Five Tests Against Australia Won't Be Possible, Says Sourav Ganguly.

"It is very important to have the right person as head of the ICC," Smith told AFP. “Post-COVID, cricket will need strong leadership and it is time for someone close to the modern game with leadership credentials to get into the position,” he added. Smith’s backing of Ganguly comes after former England captain David Gower pointed out that Ganguly has all the skills and credentials to become the ICC chief. “He is a very, very good man and has those political skills,” Gower was quoted as saying. Sourav Ganguly to Sachin Tendulkar: 'We Would’ve Scored 4000 More Runs With 2 New Balls'.

Graeme Smith Backs Sourav Ganguly to Be Next ICC Chief

“Post COVID(19), to have strong leadership is going to be important. I feel that Saurav Ganguly is best positioned for that at the moment. He’s got the credibility, he’s got the leadership skills & he’s someone who can really take the game forward." - Graeme Smith pic.twitter.com/XpXvbpuMG5 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 21, 2020

Ganguly could well become the ICC chairman as the International Cricket Council will have to elect a new one after the current chairman, Shashank Manohar, former BCCI president, said last December that would not seek re-election when his current tenure expires at the end of May. The next ICC board meeting is set to be held on May 28 where the members will decide on the fate of the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, which has come under serious threat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith’s vouch for Ganguly as the next ICC chief came after Cricket South Africa (CSA) said that plans for South Africa hosting India in a three-match T20I series late August this year was well on track. South Africa’s ODI tour of India in late March 2020 was suspended due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Moreover, both cricket boards will also have to acquire permission from their respective governments before the series can go ahead.