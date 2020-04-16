Danish Kaneria, Faisal Iqbal Involved in Ugly Twitter War Over Leg-Spinner’s Allegedly Failed Sledging of Brian Lara During 2006 Pakistan vs West Indies Test Match

Danish Kaneria and Faisal Iqbal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Days after accusing the Pakistan cricket board of not backing him enough during his playing days, former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was involved in another Twitter fight with former national teammate Faisal Iqbal. Kaneria, Pakistan's fourth-highest Test wicket-taker, had accused the PCB of not supporting him enough after former captain and national selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, in a video, revealed an incident of the former teasing West Indies great Brian Lara and then getting smashed to the boundary in his three next successive deliveries. Iqbal, a former Pakistan batsman, later reacted to a similar video and stated how Kaneria was plummeted by the Caribbean batsman.

Reacting to Inzamam's video of him getting hit to the boundary on multiple occasions and getting dominated by Brian Lara in the 2006 Multan Test, Kaneria bashed the PCB for lack of support and stated that he would have broken many more records in international cricket. As revealed by Inzamam, Kaneria had sledged Lara but it turned out to be a wrong move with Lara then smashing Kaneria for three successive sixes and four in the same over.

Danish Kaneria Hits Back at Inzamam-ul-Haq

I have taken @BrianLara’s wicket 5 times in my career. He was a good cricketer. If PCB had supported me, I would have broken many big records. @Inzamam08 https://t.co/RJHb3xR1r7 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 12, 2020

Interestingly Iqbal, who represented Pakistan in 26 Test matches, wasn't part of the playing XI but was the 12th man for the Test match. Recalling the game the former Pakistan opening batsman said: "I still remember this match as a 12man Pakistan and was just watching the sixes going in the stands in his 200 double hundred… defiantly a dumb sledge Face with rolling eyes by Kaneria to the king @BrianLara and than later Kaneria himself got scared."

Faisal Iqbal Reacts to Brian Lara Battering Kaneria

I still remember this match as a 12man 🇵🇰 and was just watching the sixes going in the stands 🙈 in his 200 double hundred... defiantly a dumb ass sledge 🙄 by Kaneria to the king @BrianLara and than later Kaneria himself got scared 💨🤣 https://t.co/rUYVxZkqoH — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏 فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) April 13, 2020

He tweet, however, didn’t go well with Kaneria who hit back at the 38-year-old former cricketer by asking him to look at his stats. “Look who is talking about cricket. Please check you stats first,” Kaneria said in his reply to Iqbal. “Also mention other matches that I have won. By the way, @BrianLara was a legendary cricketer. I respect him a lot.” Kaneria's post, however, started a twitter war between the former national teammates with both accusing each other of fixing matches.

Danish Kaneria Reacts to Faisal Iqbal's Comments

Look who is talking about cricket 🤣 Please check you stats first. 😏 Also mention other matches that I have won. By the way, @BrianLara was a legendary cricketer. I respect him a lot. https://t.co/4eEMyjYvbb — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 15, 2020

Faisal Iqbal Calls Kaneria 'Fixer and Liar'

Better than a FIXER and a LIAR stats..😏 who sold his 🖤soul for year’s in GREED 💵💴💸💰💷 and now trying to gain a FAKE sympathy by playing Religion card 24/7🤣!! Proudly wore 🇵🇰💚 this on my chest and proud of my all around stats☺️at least they are CLEAN!! https://t.co/1FliYai9oH — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏 فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) April 15, 2020

Iqbal called Kaneria a “Fixer and a Liar” even accusing the former leg-spinner of selling his “soul for greed” and then trying to win sympathy by playing the “religion game.” But Kaneria hit back again by calling out other Pakistani cricketers, who had fixed matches while playing for their country. "Never sold my country for money. I am proud to be a Pakistani. There are people who have sold their country and who are still welcomed in the team. Will you speak about them?" Kaneria said. Their Twitter war doesn't look to end anytime soon.

What About Those That Sold Their Country?

I never sold my country for money. I am proud to be a Pakistani 🇵🇰. There are people who have sold their country and who are still welcomed in the team. Will you speak about them? And everyone knows how you have played cricket. Attention seeker 😏 https://t.co/v2Kmh9BNrj — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) April 15, 2020

It is to note that Kaneria was accused of fixing matches during his time with the Essex cricket club in English County cricket and after years of denying to have fixed games, he accepted in 2018 that he had fixed matches in 2009. Eventually, he was handed a lifetime ban from cricket by the England cricket board for his role in the 2009 fixing scandal.