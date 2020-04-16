Shoaib Akhtar Reveals How He Would Have Dismissed Virat Kohli

Shoaib Akhtar and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Twitter/ IANS)

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman to have graced the game as the Indian skipper has given nightmares to many prominent bowling line-ups across the globe. Even, many bowlers dream to pierce the defences of the top-ranked ODI batsman. However, former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar recently revealed how he would have dismissed the talismanic batsman. While talking to his fans on Instagram Live, the Rawalpindi express said that if he was bowling to Kohli, he would have pitched the ball up while bowling wider of the crease and if that’s doesn’t work, he would deliver a thunderbolt of 150 kph and that surely would have done the trick. More Chances of Snowfall in Lahore Than India-Pakistan Bilateral Series, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

“If I was bowling, I would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up [to Kohli] and shape it away from him in order to make him drive. If that does not work, I will bowl him at 150 (kph) and he will get out,” said the 44-year old in his live session on Instagram.

Akhtar, who holds the record of delivering the fastest ball (161.3 kph) in international cricket, hasn’t played against the star batsman. So, one really can’t say who would have come on top in this battle. However, the Delhi-born cricketer has certainly tackled the likes of Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Amir and Lockie Ferguson who also possessed the ability to set the speed gun on fire and has well against them.

Further in the chat session, the veteran of 444 international wickets heaped praises on Kohli and hailed him as ‘modern-day Don Bradman.’ While speaking about another Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, Akhtar said that the Master Blaster is one of the greatest batsmen of all-time. However, he dismissed him 12-13 times in his career.