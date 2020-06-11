Days after alleging racism in the Indian Premier League (IPL) former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has said that he is looking at ways to educate rather than focus on negatives. Sammy, who is quite active on Twitter, revealed that he had a "really interesting conversation" with a guy. The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, however, chose not to reveal with whom he had the conversation. Interestingly, Sammy in a video recently had appealed his former teammates at Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to reach out to him to clear the air. Darren Sammy Alleges Racism in IPL: Here’s What We Know About the Latest Controversy in Cricket.

Meanwhile, Sammy tweeted: "I'm please to say that I've had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love and I believe him." Darren Sammy Responds to Social Media User Who Informed the West Indies Cricketer ‘Kalu’ Is Not Always a Racial Slur.

Here's Darren Sammy's Latest Tweet

I’m please to say that I’ve had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives. My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love 💕 and I believe him. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) June 11, 2020

Following the killing of 46-year-old Afro-American man George Floyd in the United States of America, sportspersons raised their voice against racism and joined the Black Lives Matter campaign. Following Sammy's allegations, Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo came in support of the ex-Windies skipper.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 11:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).