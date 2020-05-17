David Warner and Wife Candice Groove to Prabhu Deva’s Famous Song ‘Muqabala’, Ask Fans if They Were Better Than Shilpa Shetty

David Warner and Wife Candice (Photo Credits: Instagram/David Warner)

David Warner is one of the most exciting cricketers in the world and with no sports action on the cards for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, the explosive Australian has found other ways to keep his fans entertained. With lockdowns imposed in several parts of the world, Warner has found a new hobby in TikTok and has been posting funny videos on social media on a regular basis. David Warner Channels Inner ‘Bahubali’ As He Enacts Dialogue From Prabhas’ Famous Movie (Watch Video).

In his most recent video, the 33-year-old could be seen grooving to Prabhu Deva’s famous song ‘Muqabala’ along with his wife Candice. This is not the first time that Warner was seen dancing to an Indian song, as in last few weeks, he was seen shaking his leg to tunes such as ‘Sheila ki Jawani’ and ‘Ramuloo Ramulaa’. David Warner Bats to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Official Theme Song ‘Go Orange Army’ in Latest TikTok Video.

On Sunday, David Warner took to social media to share yet another video while showcasing his dancing skills. The southpaw along with his wife Candice were seen grooving to popular Bollywood song which features dance icon Prabhu Deva, while one of their daughters also joined in later. The Australian cricketer also tagged Shilpa Shetty, asking fans to decide who had the better moves.

‘Who was better @candywarner1 and I or @theshilpashetty #theoriginals’ David Warner captioned his post.

Watch Video

Meanwhile, David Warner was supposed to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad ion IPL 2020 after being reinstated as their captain earlier in the year. However, the cash-rich league was postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.