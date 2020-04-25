David Warner Dances in Perfect Sync With Wife Candice and Daughter in His Latest TikTok Video

The Warner Family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With many major sports activities coming to a standstill amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many prominent athletes got a breather from their busy schedule and they are spending a gala time at home. Well, Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner is certainly one of those who are enjoying a great quarantine and his recent Instagram videos put a stamp on the fact. Of late, the southpaw has been quite active on video-making app TikTok and is frequently sharing intriguing videos with his fans and lovers. In his latest video on the app, Warner can be seen dancing in perfect sync with his wife Candice and daughter. Chris Lynn Hilariously Trolls David Warner Over the Australian Opener’s Latest TikTok Video.

The interesting thing in the video is that Warner is dressed up in his Australian jersey and seems like he is going in to bat. However, he certainly can’t do that amid the global health scare. In the meantime, the left-handed batsman is showcasing his other talents and making TikTok videos is certainly one of his finds. Earlier, in one of his posts on Instagram, Warner revealed that his daughters asked him to make a TikTok video for the first time and the tale still continues. Meanwhile, let’s look at his latest post.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram #SATURDAYVIBES @candywarner1 A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Apr 24, 2020 at 5:12pm PDT

Warner’s next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he was set to lead Surisers Hyderabad (SRH) once again. However, the gala tournament, which was supposed to commence on March 29, has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and hence, fans are unlikely to witness the action in the gala tournament.