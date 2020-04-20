Chris Lynn Hilariously Trolls David Warner Over the Australian Opener’s Latest TikTok Video, Says ‘We Need to Have a Word'

David Warner Trolled By Chris Lynn (Photo credit: Instagram)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many prominent sportspersons are spending their time by doing various sorts of fun activities at home and Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner is no different. In recent times, the southpaw has been very active on popular video-making app TikTok and is bagging a lot of attention of his fans for his hilarious videos. In his latest TikTok video, however, Chris Lynn made a hilarious comment which left all the fans in splits. The right-handed batsman sarcastically asked his Aussie teammate to have a ‘talk’ with him and many fans also appreciated Lynn’s epic troll. David Warner And His Daughter Dance to ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video).

After posting a couple of TikTok videos with his adorable daughters, Warner also included his wife Candice in the fun activity and shared a video with her in which the couple can be seen showcasing some interesting dance moves. “Two battler Tik Tik parents #help us lol @candywarner1,” read the caption of the video posted on Instagram.

“David we need to have a word,” commented Lynn on Warner’s video. Well, the two Australian openers are regarded as two of the most destructive batsman in the shortest format of the game and their fans must be missing the duo’s action on the cricket field. However, the two stars have other ways to entertain their lovers.

Meanwhile, the two stars were scheduled to showcase their prowess with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where Warner leads Surisers Hyderabad while Lynn was going to start a new stint with defending champions Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely and fans are unlikely to witness the action in the T20 extravaganza.