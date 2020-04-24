David Warner Picks Khaleel Ahmed As the ‘Most Annoying’ Player of Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner and Khaleel Ahmed (Photo Credits: Instagram/ IANS)

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing all the cricket activities to a standstill, many prominent athletes are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes. In the meantime, however, many sporting icons have been quite active on social media in order to interact with their fans. Recently, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammates David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also went live on Instagram and the duo talked about various topics ranging from cricket to off-field life. During the course of the session, the Indian pacer asked Warner to name the best dancer and most annoying player of SRH. Interestingly, the Aussie southpaw took the name of Khaleel Ahmed on both the occasions. David Warner Spends Quality Time With Family, Gives Boxing Lessons to His Daughters During Lockdown (Watch Video).

Warner revealed that Khaleel’s name came out quite often during his chat with other SRH player Jonny Bairstow and the tale continued when the southpaw interacted with Bhuveshwar. On being to pick a dance teacher among SRH players, Warner said- “We had a ban on saying Khaleel’s name last night when I was speaking to Bairstow. Because he comes up in everything - who dances, who looks himself in the mirror, who thinks they have the best style, who posts the most on Instagram.”

While asking about the follow-up question, Bhuvneshwar said - “And who is the most annoying, is it Khaleel?” Well, the two-time purple cap winner’s guess was spot on as Warner again chose the left-arm pacer. “Oh, man! I have never met someone who just ignores you all the time. ‘Khaleel, you have to be downstairs at 9 o'clock’. ‘Okay, no problems’. At 9:15, Khaleel walks in and goes, ‘good morning, guys’!,” said Warner.

All these SRH stars were set to join forces in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the gala tournament has been postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus threat. Hence, fans are unlikely to witness the action in the gala tournament.