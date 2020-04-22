David Warner Spends Quality Time With Family, Gives Boxing Lessons to His Daughters During Lockdown (Watch Video)

David Warner Gives Boxing Lessons (Photo Credits: Instagram/David Warner)

The world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic and people have been advised to stay inside their homes to prevent the spread of the virus. Sports stars have taken this opportunity to spend some quality time with their family and Australian cricketer David Warmer is no different. After fascinating his fans with his dance moves, the 33-year-old posted a video of him giving his daughters a boxing lesson. Chris Lynn Hilariously Trolls David Warner Over the Australian Opener’s Latest TikTok Video.

David Warner like many other sports personalities has taken to social media to keep his fans entertained and is making use of the rare off-time by spending it with his kids. The 33-year-old shared a video where he could be seen giving boxing lessons to his daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae. ‘Bit of training this morning and then I allowed them to do it between themselves, Thoughts?’ the Australian captioned his post. David Warner’s Latest TikTok Video With His Daughters Will Make You Go Aww.

Watch Videos

The 33-year-old has been very active on his social media and the recent video of him and his daughter Indi dancing to famous Bollywood song ‘Sheila ki Jawani’ from the movie Tees Maar Khan has taken the internet by storm.

The Explosive Australian opener was reinstated as captain of SRH and would have been leading them in IPL 2020 but the tournament has been suspended until further notice due to coronavirus. But the 33-year-old could soon be back on the field as Cricket Australia have proposed a Test series against India, towards the end of this year.