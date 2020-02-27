David Warner Replaces Kane Williamson As Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Ahead of IPL 2020, Fans Unhappy by SRH's Decision
David Warner Replaces Kane Williamson (Photo Credits: IANS)

Australia’s swashbuckling opener David Warner has been in red-form in the shortest format of the game and courtesy that, the southpaw has been redrafted as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Warner will take over the reins of the side from Kane Williamson and the decision certainly hasn’t gone down well with the cricket fans all-round the world. They feel that the SRH franchise should have stuck with Kane Williamson as the right-handed batsman has done well in his tenure and hence, removing him was unfair. IPL 2020 Schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH Releases Team Fixture.

Earlier, it was Warner only who used to lead the Hyderabad-based side in the gala tournament. From 2014 to 2017 edition of the tournament, the Aussie batsman captained SRH and also guided them to the title in 2016. However, he faced a one-year suspension in March 2018 for getting involved in the ball-tampering scandal. Hence, he didn’t participate in IPL that year and SRH appointed Williamson as their new skipper. The Kiwi star immediately showed his impact by guiding his side to the finals that year. In fact, Williamson continued to lead the side even when Warner made a comeback in IPL 2019. However, the SRH-franchise has contemplated their decision and reappointed Warner as skipper. IPL 2020 Schedule in IST: Full Timetable of Indian Premier League Season 13 With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Well, the decision hasn’t impressed the netizens a lot and let’s look at how they reacted.

Warner, however, enjoyed a successful stint with SRH and has a good captaincy record too. In addition, the 33-year old has consistently delivered with the bat and won the orange cap three times, most by any batsman. Nevertheless, Williamson also bagged the orange cap in the 2018 edition of the tournament and also guided his side to the finals.