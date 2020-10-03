Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other in match 16 of Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 3, 2020 (Saturday). Both teams are in the top of half of the points table and have a chance of moving to the top with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 can scroll down below. DC vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 16.

Both teams have had contrasting results in their previous IPL 2020 ties as Delhi Capitals were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad while Kolkata Knight Riders got the better of Rajasthan Royals. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are second in the team standings with Dinesh Karthik’s team occupying a spot below them. Both sides boast some of the best players in this format of the game hence it will be a great watch for the fans. DC vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

DC vs KKR Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 13 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020, and apparently, it will telecast all the matches live. DC vs KKR match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its HD substitutes with English commentary. Fans of Hindi commentary can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Matches of IPL 2020 will be available in some regional languages as well. Hence, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bengali to catch the live action of DC vs KKR match.

DC vs KKR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 13 on Disney+Hotstar

As Star TV Network has the telecast rights of IPL 2020, the online streaming of the T20 league will be available on its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

The two teams have met each other 23 times in the Indian Premier League and the two-time champions hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record. Kolkata Knight Riders have won 13 matches in this fixture while Delhi have 10 victories to their name.

