Delhi Capitals will take on the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders this evening, looking to build on their wonderful win against Chennai Super Kings. They are currently 7th in the points table and despite it being early days in the league, they can ill afford to drop points and create a major gap between them and the top four. They lost their opening five games last season and never made it out of the slump, so there are lessons for the team. Opponents Kolkata Knight Riders have hardly put a foot wrong in their wins over Hyderabad and Bengaluru and they look a formidable outfit. Their bowlers though can work on curtailing their economy rate. David Warner Shares Photo of Hanuman Ji’s Idol During His Visit to Vizag Ahead of DC vs KKR IPL 2024 (See Instagram Post).

Prithvi Shaw did well in the last game as he and David Warner looked solid in the powerplays. He is likely to be picked for the impact substitution once again. Expect Rasikh Salam to be coming in for him when Delhi are bowling. Tristan Stubbs is likely to be given another opportunity in the playing eleven despite his failure in the last match. Rinku Singh and Prithvi Shaw Share a Heartwarming Moment During Training Session Ahead of DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

The form of Mitchell Starc is a major worry for the Kolkata Knight Riders management. The Australian pacer has been hit for plenty and is yet to take a wicket. The pressure of the price tag is only going to increase further on the pacer and he needs to get back to his usual self soon. Phil Salt and Sunil Narine are more than a handful in dominating the opposition attack and the likes of Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer are also in good form.

When Is DC vs KKR Match 16 of TATA IPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024 on April 3. The DC vs KKR match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of DC vs KKR Match 16 of TATA IPL 2024?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to IPL 2024. The DC vs KKR live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, and Star Sports 3/HD with English commentary. The viewing option for DC vs KKR in Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of DC vs KKR Match 16 of TATA IPL 2024?

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the viewing option for the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. Kolkata have a brilliant squad and they should secure an easy win this game.

