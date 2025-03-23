Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The fourth match between Delhi and Lucknow will be hosted at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24. The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both franchises will play their first match of the season. DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 4.

The clash will see players like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul play against each other, representing current franchises, having played for the former teams last season, making this contest more interesting. Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have a new captain for the IPL 2025 edition. Delhi will be led by all-rounder Axar Patel, whereas Lucknow will be captained by Rishabh Pant. Ahead of the high-voltage clash between Delhi and Lucknow, fans are eager to know how Hyderabad's weather will be during the match hours.

Visakhapatnam Weather Live

The DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on March 24. The weather for the fourth match of the IPL 2025 will see no rain throughout the match hours. A clear sky is expected in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The temperature will stay around 28 to 25 degrees Celsius. A full match is expected on the cards. IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium pitch generally favours batters, with a typical first innings total of around 180. Bowlers need to show smartness and use their variations in order to restrict the run flow. A high encounter is expected on the cards between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).