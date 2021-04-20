Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets to record their third win in IPL 2022 and climb to second in the points table. Asked to chase 138 runs to win, Delhi Capitals romped home in 19.1 overs with five balls and six wickets to spare. Lalit Yadav and Shimron Hetmyer shared an unbeaten 23-run stand to take Delhi Capitals home quite comfortably in the end. The match ended quite dramatically with Kieron Pollard bowling a high no-ball after conceding a boundary off the first ball of the final over when Delhi Capitals needed five runs to win. Take a look at some records and stat highlights from the DC vs MI match in IPL 2021. DC vs MI Highlights of VIVO IPL 2021.

Amit Mishra was the star with the ball for Delhi Capitals with the veteran leg-spinner taking 4/24, including wickets of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, to turn the game in favour of the Capitals after Mumbai Indians were off to a good start despite the early loss of Quinton de Kock. Delhi’s spinners shackled Mumbai’s power-hitters and restricted them to 137/9 which Delhi Capitals chased down in 19.1 overs with Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring for them with a vital 45 runs from 42 deliveries. Take a look at the stat highlights for the DC vs MI match. Rohit Sharma’s One-Handed Six Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Amazes Netizens (Watch Video).

# Amit Mishra has now dismissed Rohit Sharma seven times in the Indian Premier League

# Mishra is also only eight wickets away from surpassing Lasith Malinga to become the leading wicket-taker in the IPL

# Delhi Capitals registered an IPL victory at the Chepauk for the first time since 2010

# Delhi also halted their five-match losing streak against Mumbai Indians

# Lalit Yadav picked his maiden wicket in the IPL when he dismissed Krunal Pandya

The win, Delhi Capitals’ third victory in four matches, took them to second in the IPL 2021 points table while Mumbai Indians remained on fourth having won and lost two each from their opening four games. Mumbai Indians next play Punjab Kings while Delhi Capitals are set to play Sunrisers Hyderabad after a couple of days off.

