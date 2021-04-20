DC vs MI Live Score: Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians meet Delhi Capitals for the first time since beating them to lift a fifth Indian Premier League title last season. Not just the final, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai beat DC in each of the four times they met in IPL 2020 and would want to extend that dominance over the last season’s losing finalist. Both teams enter this contest after winning two of their opening three matches of IPL 2021. Meanwhile, stay tuned for live updates and commentary for the DC vs MI match. DC vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Mumbai Indians’ only defeat in IPL 2021 came against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener while Delhi were beaten by Chennai Super Kings. They would both want to record a third win and set the pace for the remainder of the tournament. In 28 meetings between each other, Mumbai Indians have won 16 while Delhi Capitals have won 12. All of the last five clashes have been won by Mumbai Indians. DC vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 13.

Rishabh Pant’s side also will be playing for the first time at the Chepauk this season. They started their IPL 2021 campaign in Mumbai. The champions, however, have already played thrice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and are already familiar with the conditions. Both teams could drop a paceman for an additional spinner on the slow and spinning pitch of Chennai. Five of the six matches in IPL 2021 at this venue have been won by teams batting first so the toss becomes crucial.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.