Rohit Sharma was one name that trended on social media quite heavily after his quick knock of 44 runs from 30 balls against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021. During the course of his knock, the Mumbai Indians captained slammed three boundaries and an equal number of sixes. But here was this one maximum that impressed the netizens the most. The one-handed six by Rohit Sharma grabbed the attention of the netizens and the video of the shot went viral on social media. Amit Mishra Dismisses Rohit Sharma 7th Time in IPL, Removes Mumbai Indians Captain During DC vs MI Match.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the one who was handling the bowling duties when Sharma slammed the monumental maximum. The fans could not keep calm and posted tweets on social media about how happy they were to watch the six. Mumbai Indians could only make a total of 137 runs. Amit Mishra ripped through the batting lineup of Mumbai after he scalped four wickets.

Now, let's have a look at the video of Sharma's one-handed six:

one handed six by rohit sharma. wow 😍!! pic.twitter.com/mKdBSULrwk — vardhan. (@putitdownx) April 20, 2021

Apart from Rohit Sharma no other batsman could go beyond the score of 26 runs. Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Jayant Yadav got dismissed on 24, 26 and 23 runs respectively. As of now, Delhi Capitals have lost one wicket in the form of Prithvi Shaw who made his way into the pavilion for the score of 7 runs. He slammed one boundary during his innings. It was Trent Boult who scalped Shaw's wicket

