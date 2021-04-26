After Delhi Capitals had a stunning win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 match in the Super Overs. The Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their first defeat against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021. The two teams will enter the game with a contrasting fortune. The battle will be between the teams who are placed in the top four places of the IPL 2021 points table. In this article, we shall have a look at the Dream11 team for your playing XI which will help you chose the wicketkeeper, batsmen and bowler from DC and RCB. But before that, let's have a look at their position on the points table. SRH vs DC IPL 2021 Stat Highlights: Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel Shine As Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over.

After a stunning win in the Super Overs, Delhi Capitals is placed on number two. Rishabh Pant's team has eight points in their kitty and has won four matches out of five. Royal Challengers Bangalore is one spot lower with eight points. The only difference between both teams is their net run rate. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – AB de Villiers(RCB) and Rishabh Pant (DC) must be your keepers.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Shikhar Dhawan (DC) must be your batsmen.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Axar Patel (DC) must be the all-rounders.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Avesh Khan (DC), Kagiso Rabada (DC), Harshal Patel (RCB), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) must be the bowlers.

Rishabh Pant (DC ) must be your captain for this clash while Virat Kohli (RCB) can be named as the vice-captain of your DC vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

