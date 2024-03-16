After a month of fierce competition, the finalists of the WPL 2024 is now confirmed. Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final of the Women's Premier League Season 2 for the ultimate title. This will be also a historic moment as both the franchise's men's counterpart in the IPL are yet to win a trophy. So it will the Women's side who will bring the inaugural glory to their name. Both teams have displayed some good cricket throughout the competition. While for DC, the idea has been to be consistent, RCB have secured some big wins which made their way into the final. Both teams are just one win away from the title and they will back themselves to make one final push which will take them over the finishing line. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Smriti Mandhana Picks Harmanpreet Kaur’s Wicket As Turning Point of Game.

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning has skillfully guided her side through the different challenges they faced on their road to the final. She started slow with the bat with top order suffering collapse but Lanning kept her grit on which helped other ball-strikers around her to regain their form. Annabel Sutherland was a big purchase for DC in the auction but they respected the combinations that worked for them and went ahead with the duo of Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen which appeared to be more fruitful. The players who came from bench, like Minnu Mani and Titas Sadhu have put their hands up and delivered as well. DC-W will not want to let their second opportunity at the trophy go.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, will play their first final and their will be nerves. They have defeated Mumbai Indians in back-to-back games and the second one would restore the confidence which they needed to settle their nerves. While captain Smriti Mandhana's form has been inconsistent, Ellyse Perry has grown in her stature taking the weight of the entire batting on her able shoulders. Richa Ghosh has fired more often but they have got much less support from the likes of Shabbhineni Meghana and Sophie Devine. The all-rounder duo of Sophie Molineux and Gerogia Wareham has been the key for RCB-W with both bat and ball. But the X-factor for them in the final will be two domestic cricketers, the energetic Shreyanka Patil and Asha Sobhana.

DC-W vs RCB-W Head-to-Head in WPL

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other on four occasions in the Women's Premier League. Delhi Capitals have completely dominated the tie till now winning all the four games. WPL 2024: ‘Just Didn’t Control Last 12 Balls That Ultimately Cost Us a Final Spot’, Admits Charlotte Edwards.

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Final Key Players

Ellyse Perry Richa Ghosh Shafali Verma Jemimah Rodrigues Jess Jonassen

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Final Venue and Match Timing

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 final will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 17. The DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 final match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Final Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Viacom18 Network has the rights of WPL 2024 broadcast in India. So, cricket fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 final match live telecast on the Sports 18 1 and 2 SD/HD channels on their TV. Fans will get the live streaming of the match on JioCinema mobile app and website for free. 'Oh My God' Alex Hartley's Reaction After Getting RCB Jersey With Her Name On The Back From Kate Cross Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Eliminator Likely XIs

Delhi Capitals Likely XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey

Royal Challengers Bangalore Likely XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh, Shradda Pokharkar

