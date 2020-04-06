DD Sports to Broadcast Highlights of India's Matches from 2000s During Coronavirus Lockdown

Indian cricket team players. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 6: Cricket fans in the country will get a chance to peek out of their doom and gloom during lockdown and the stress of coronavirus as BCCI and the government will give them a chance to jog down memory lane and relive India's glorious matches of the 2000s.

"The 2000s cricket rewind Film. The BCCI and Government of India bring you cricket highlights from the past," said a tweet from BCCI. The matches will be telecast on DD Sports. India vs Pakistan Relived! Fans Can Watch Nail-Biting IND vs PAK Cricket World Cup Encounters on Star Sports 1 Amid Lockdown.

BCCI Tweet:

Starting from Tuesday, the tri-series involving India, Australia and New Zealand in 2003 will be the first one to be aired.

South Africa's tour to India in 2000, Australia's tour of India in 2001 (including the famous Kolkata Test where V.V.S. Laxman and Rahul Dravid batted a whole day to lead India to a famous victory), West Indies' tour of India in 2002 and Sri Lanka's tour of India in 2005 will also be shown till April 14, the day when the natiowide lockdown is scheduled to end.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus, all sporting action has come to a halt with cricket too meeting the same fate. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is suspended till April 15.

Organisers of the ICC T20 World Cup are optimistic of organising a successful tournament even if it is directly competing with Australia's football codes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Information & Broadcasting Ministry Issues Advisory For TV, Radio Channels to Spread Awareness Regarding COVID-19.

The men's T20 World Cup, slated to be played from October 18 to November 15, has come under doubts due to the coronavirus outbreak which has brought the entire sporting calendar to a grinding halt.

India's home series against South Africa also had to be pushed back even after the Proteas team led by Quinton de Kock had reached Indian shores and were all set to play the opening ODI before rain played spoilsport.