Delhi Capitals have received a huge blow in their bid for IPL 2020 title as senior pacer Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the entire tournament. The Indian bowler was reported to have injured his back during a training session before the franchise’s game against KXIP earlier in the tournament. However, it is understood that the 32-year-old now has suffered a muscle tear after experiencing pain on his ribcage. MI vs DC Highlights IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals by Five Wickets.

‘Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai’ Delhi Capitals said in a statement. ‘Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear.’ The statement read further. DC Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Delhi Capitals Team Led by Shreyas Iyer for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Ishant Sharma has played just one game this season, going wicketless against Sunrisers Hyderabad but was a vital player for the franchise last year. However, this time they have managed to do well without the senior bowler, young Harshal Patel, proving to be a worthy replacement in the last couple of games.

The 32-year-old is not the only casualty for Delhi Capitals this season as a few days ago, senior spinner Amit Mishra was also ruled out for the entire season after injuring his finger. The franchise has had their fair share injuries this season but have managed to perform at the highest level despite them.

Earlier Ravi Ashwin also missed few games due to shoulder sprain but has returned to playing field. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is also expected to be out for at least a one more week and recently missed the all-important clash against Mumbai Indians, which they lost. Delhi Capitals next take on Rajasthan Royals on October 13, 2020 (Wednesday).

