WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Rivals Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are gearing up to lock horns in the 13th game of Women's Premier League Season 3. The DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 game will be the fifth fixture for Mumbai Indians and the sixth for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing WPL 2025. Both teams enter this match after a win in their last matches, but Mumbai Indians are in better form with three consecutive wins. Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have six points. Whoever wins the match will be or remain at the top spot after the match. DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League Match in Bengaluru.

MI-W have just lost one game, which was their first fixture in WPL 2025 and after that, it has only been victories. For Delhi Capitals, it has been a tale of inconsistency. They have always lost a game after a win this season. The last meeting between the two sides was a thriller which Delhi Capitals won a last-ball thriller.

When is DC-W vs MI-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take on each other in the 13th match of WPL 2025 on Friday, February 28. The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 viewing options below.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of DC-W vs MI-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Sports18 Khel TV channels. For the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below. DC-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women's T20 Cricket Match in Bengaluru.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of DC-W vs MI-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2025 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).