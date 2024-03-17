After a month of exciting contest between bat and ball, nail-biting thrillers, heartbreaking defeats and exhilarating wins, the WPL 2024 has reached it's climax. Delhi Capitals Women will take on the challenge of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final of the WPL 2024. DC-W missed out the title last time when they lost the final against MI-W. This time they will more determined as they have experience to back them. RCB-W on the other hand have come to the final snatching win from the jaws of defeat. They have completely overturned the odds in their favour and that will give them the extra confidence ahead of the big summit clash. WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning – Similar yet Different Leaders on the Cusp of Trophy.

DC-W is led by Meg Lanning and the experienced campaigner has guided her team skillfully maintaining confidence and consistency entering the final as the first team. Talented ball-strikers like Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey and Jemimah Rodrigues plays around Lanning while the bowling department is led by Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen. RCB-W on the other hand has Ellyse Perry in the front with her crucial performances backing them up throughout the season. Supported by the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux, RCB-W packs a solid punch as well.

When Is DC-W vs RCB-W Final Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Delhi Capitals in Final of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Sunday, March 17. The DC-W vs RCB-W Final match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST. Captains Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning Pose With Trophy Ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Final (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of DC-W vs RCB-W Final Match TATA WPL 2024?

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD and Sports 18 Khel TV channels to catch the live action of the DC-W vs RCB-W Final of WPL 2024 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of DC-W vs RCB-W Final Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the DC-W vs RCB-W Final of TATA WPL 2024 in India.

