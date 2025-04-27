Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: A fascinating showdown is on the cards as Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025. It was an absolute blockbuster the last time these two teams met in IPL 2025, with the protagonist of it being KL Rahul who literally stamped his authority at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with an assertive 93* off 53 balls as Delhi Capitals trounced the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets with 13 balls to spare. No less drama and fireworks are expected this time around as two in-form teams in IPL 2025 lock horns in the top-of-the-table clash, with the race to make the playoffs heating up slowly. Delhi Capitals have been super impressive in IPL 2025, winning six matches out of eight and they find themselves in second place on the IPL 2025 points table. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Punjab Kings Rise to Fourth Place After KKR vs PBKS Match Called Off Due to Rain.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, are third on the IPL 2025 points table, with six wins in nine matches. Rajat Patidar and his team have been in superb form when it comes to away matches and they finally broke their unwanted record of not winning at home, in their last match against the Rajasthan Royals. Unlike other years, RCB have looked a much composed and solid outfit this time around and the way they have performed have made fans believe that IPL 2025 might just be their way.

When is DC vs RCB IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 27. The DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of DC vs RCB Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the DC vs RCB IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil 1 & 2, Star Sports 2 Telugu TV channels. For DC vs RCB IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of DC vs RCB Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are two in-form teams, but fans can expect the home side to win this contest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).