Delhi Capitals will be locking horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 46th Indian Premier League 2025 match. The DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be played on Sunday, April 27, from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Ahead of the evening of Sunday, both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have 12 points each. The Capitals have played eight games so far while the Royal Challengers have played nine. DC have an NRR of +0657, while RCB have of +0.482. DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 46.

The hosts last played Lucknow Super Giants on April 22, earning a big eight-wicket win. They are set to play the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match after a good rest. RCB on the other hand just played Rajasthan Royals on April 24, earning a convincing 11 runs win. Both sides have won three and lost two of their last five Indian Premier League matches.

DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Abishek Porel (DC), KL Rahul (RCB), Phil Salt (RCB)

Batters: Virat Kohli (RCB), Rajat Patidar (RCB), Ashutosh Sharma (DC)

All-Rounders: Axar Patel (DC), Krunal Pandya (RCB)

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (RCB), Mitchell Starc (DC), Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli (vc). DC vs RCB IPL 2025, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Abishek Porel (DC), KL Rahul (RCB), Phil Salt (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Rajat Patidar (RCB), Ashutosh Sharma (DC), Axar Patel (DC), Krunal Pandya (RCB), Josh Hazlewood (RCB), Mitchell Starc (DC), Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

