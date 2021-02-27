After getting dropped from the Indian Test team, young opener Prithvi Shaw regained his lost form back in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Playing for Mumbai, the dashing opener announced his comeback to form with a match-winning 89-ball 105 in the opening game of the season against Delhi. However, it was his knock against Puducherry, which took the world by storm. The Mumbai skipper dismantled the opposition bowlers and scored 227 off mere 152 deliveries. Shaw's blitzes shattered many records as Mumbai comprehensively won the game by 223 runs. The 21-year-old was evidently pleased with his comeback as he hit back at his critics with a fan-made meme on Instagram. Highest Total in Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw’s Double Century & Suryakumar Yadav’s 133 Propel Mumbai to Record 457.

For the unversed, Shaw was in terrible form since Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, as many opposition teams exploited his weakness against the swinging new ball. It went from bad to worse for Shaw in the four-match Test series against Australia, where he scored 0 and four in the two innings of the first Test. The opener was subsequently dropped from the playing XI and even got excluded from the squad for the Test series against England. The opener faced a lot of trolling for his mediocre performances, but he sealed his critics' lips with a magnificent comeback. Following his double ton, the opener took a dig at his critics with a fan-made meme. Have a look!

Prithvi Shaw Hits Back At Trolls!!

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, India are yet to announce their squad for the three-match ODI series against England and Shaw's consistent show might earn him a comeback. All three ODIs will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune behind closed doors.

