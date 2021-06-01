It's Dinesh Karthik's birthday today and the fans took to social media and trended #HappyBirthdayDK. Check out a few tweets below:
Bangladesh Celebrating before winning
Dinesh sir be like :-#HappyBirthdayDK pic.twitter.com/1HozDdb9RC
— Funny Boy (@FunnyBoy9102) June 1, 2021
Nidhas Trophy
Birthday wishes Dinesh Karthik "DK"
📌 This match against Bangladesh 🤩❤💥
#HappyBirthdayDK @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/H1bEMJn3lN
— Team Flix Matrix (@TeamFlixMatrix) June 1, 2021
Winning Moment
That winning moment!🥺♥️ @DineshKarthik ❤️#HappyBirthdayDK pic.twitter.com/nk0fDxePWg
— Kruthika Shetty🦋 (@shettykruthi17) June 1, 2021
BCCI
2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣ ICC World T20-winner 🏆
2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy-winner 🏆
1⃣5⃣2⃣ intl. games & 3⃣1⃣7⃣6⃣ intl. runs 👍
Here's wishing wicketkeeper-batsman @DineshKarthik a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/aS23y3TnV7
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 1, 2021
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).