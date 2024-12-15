Discontent Brewing in Pakistan Cricket Board Over Hybrid Model for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Sources

ICC Champions Trophy (Photo Credits: @WazhmaAyoubi/X)

Mumbai, December 15: The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to accept to host the 2025 Champions Trophy in a hybrid format following India's refusal to travel across the border has caused discontent in the organisation with sources telling IANS that many members are unhappy with the way Pakistan has accepted the decision. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed a proposal for a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025 in which India will play their matches in Dubai while Pakistan will host the rest of the tournament. Former Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Warns PCB Against Accepting ICC’s ‘Lollipop’ Deal on Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

As compensation, Pakistan has been allowed to play their matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup in Colombo. Pakistan has also been allotted the hosting rights for an ICC women's event after 2027. With the PCB accepting this formula, fighting has started within the PCB over the hybrid model. Some members expressed displeasure, saying the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi should not get carried away with ICC tactics, sources told IANS. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule To Be Announced on December 16: Report.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif is one of those who are not happy with the way PCB has agreed to the hybrid model. He said being offered the women's cricket tournament after 2027 was no compensation for hosting CT 2025 in a hybrid model.

