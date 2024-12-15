In what could be good news for cricket fans, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to announce the itinerary for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on December 16, Monday. After several delays in announcing the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule, ICC has finally resolved outstanding issues between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

As per a report by ARYNews, the talks between ICC and all boards including PCB and BCCI, are in their final stages of negotiation. PCB named hosts for the marquee event next year, has planned a BoG meeting on December 18, where matters related to the ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan Super League, and upcoming cricket calendar will be chaired by the board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

ICC resolved an outstanding issue between PCB and BCCI, by making both parties agree that a hybrid model will be adopted for all multi-nation tournaments in India and Pakistan until 2027, meaning cricket teams of both nations will not travel to each other's country to play matches. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Approves Hybrid Model; Pakistan Won’t Travel to India for T20 World Cup 2026, Says Report

As many as three ICC tournaments are planned in India and Pakistan between 2025-2027 - Champions Trophy (2025) in Pakistan, Women's ODI World Cup (2025) in India, and Men's T20 World Cup (2026) in India and Sri Lanka.

