Chennai Super Kings will begin their quest for a fourth Indian Premier League when they take on Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture of IPL 2020 on September 19. Before the start of the new season, the Chennai team met for a customary pre-season dinner, where several players and members of the squad were bestowed with awards from the franchise for their contributions over the years. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Skipper MS Dhoni, who has led the side since the inception of the tournament and to three titles, was awarded for scoring most runs for the franchise last year. While Australian star Shane Watson, who scored a century in the 2018 final win, was honoured for giving his ‘sweat and blood’ on the field for CSK. CSK IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Chennai Super Kings Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

See Awards

Watto Man for giving his sweat and blood on the field for the #yellove cause. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/GKAgWb6LFG — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 17, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja was given a sword for being the most successful left-arm spinner in the tournament’s history while player-turned coach Mike Hussey was honoured for completing 10 years with the franchise. Dwayne Bravo was given a vinyl for being the first bowler to take 500 wickets in T20 cricket’s history.

Hussey and Jadeja

Mr. Cricket for remaining ever super for over 10 years as our go-to Super King. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/f5C9oG51oj — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 17, 2020

Bravo and Tahir

Parasakthi Express for bagging the Purple Cap in 2019, also the most wickets in an edition by any spinner. Had he not been quarantining we could have seen him sprint to Abu Dhabi already. 😋🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/nRttsLD3fh — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 17, 2020

Chennai Super Kings received a huge blow ahead of the new season as senior players Suresh Rona and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the competition due to personal reasons. The franchise are yet to name a replacement for the two players and with just a day left for the start of IPL 2020, it looks unlikely that CSK will add new players.

CSK have been one of the most consistent sides in the competition’s history, making the play-off in all of their 10 seasons while completion in the finals for eight of them. The MS Dhoni-led will once again be hoping to make it to the knockout phase and get their hands on the trophy for a record-equalling fourth time.

