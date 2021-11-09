Abu Dhabi is all set to witness a riveting encounter between England and New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021. Both sides have been incredibly consistent, having lost just one match so far and it would be a very interesting clash when the likes of Trent Boult and Jos Buttler go up against each other. Both sides lost one match so far and have looked balanced in all aspects. England have suffered a big blow with opener Jason Roy being ruled out of the competition with a calf injury with James Vince replacing him. That might make their top-order a bit fragile against the likes of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, who have been in solid form all throughout this competition. ENG vs NZ Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal

For New Zealand, a lot would depend on the performance of Martin Guptill, with the right-handed opener becoming the second player to score 3000 T20I runs. Guptill looks unstoppable when he gets going and Kane Williamson would want a lot of that. Fans used to making teams on Dream11 would know that the captain fetches double the points while the vice-captain multiplies points x1.5 times. Having said that, let us take a look at the recommended picks for both the captain and vice-captain's slots for your fantasy teams on this match. ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs New Zealand, Semifinal Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has been one of the main reasons for England's success so far in this competition. The right-hander has provided good starts to the side and also has scored the first and only hundred in this year's T20 World Cup. No wonder he is the second-highest run-getter in the competition so far. Buttler, who is in such destructive form, is expected to once again shine on the big occasion in this semifinal against New Zealand. His performance against New Zealand's pacers would have a say in the outcome of this match.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Trent Boult

If there's Buttler who is working wonders with the bat for England, it is Trent Boult, who has been one of New Zealand's finest and best bowlers in this competition. Boult does not only provides wickets upfront but he also controls the flow of runs. He is the tournament's third-highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps in five games and New Zealand would love him to add some more against England.

ENG vs NZ Likely Playing XIs

England Likely Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

