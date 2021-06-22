England (ENG) will take on Sri Lanka (SL) in the first Twenty-20 International game of the three-match series. The ENG vs SL, 1st T20I clash will be played at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Stadium in Cardiff on June 23, 2021 (Wednesday). Both sides will be aiming to start the series with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for ENG vs SL, 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, can scroll down below for details. George Garton Earns Maiden Call As England Name 16-Man Squad for ODI Series Against Sri Lanka.

England are coming into this game after back-to-back series losses against India and New Zealand and will be aiming to bounce back. The Three Lions’ last T20I series saw them lose 3-2 to India despite taking a lead after three games. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka were also defeated by West Indies in the limited-overs format and the Kusal Perera-led side will be aiming for positive performances.

ENG vs SL, 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Jos Buttler (ENG), Kusal Perera (SL) can be the keepers.

ENG vs SL, 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – You can select Eoin Morgan (ENG), Dawid Malan (ENG), Danushka Gunathilaka (SL) as the batsmen.

ENG vs SL, 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Moeen Ali (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) can be the all-rounders.

ENG vs SL, 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Adil Rashid (ENG), Akila Dhananjaya (SL) and Lakshan Sandakan (SL) can be picked as the bowlers in your team.

ENG vs SL, 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), Kusal Perera (SL), Eoin Morgan (ENG), Dawid Malan (ENG), Danushka Gunathilaka (SL), Moeen Ali (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Adil Rashid (ENG), Akila Dhananjaya (SL) and Lakshan Sandakan (SL).

Jos Buttler (ENG) can be selected as the captain of your ENG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team while Kusal Perera (SL) can be picked as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2021 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).