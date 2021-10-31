Undefeated England will take on inconsistent Sri Lanka in match 29 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the Super 12 stage. The clash will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 01, 2021 (Monday). Eoin Morgan’s side are guaranteed a semi-final spot with a win while Dasun Shanaka’s outfit are aiming to keep their qualification hopes alive. So ahead of the encounter, we take a look at the best picks as captain and vice-captain for the ENG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12: England Register a Hat-trick of Wins, Tops Group 1.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Jos Buttler

The English opener has been in terrific form and makes a great case to be picked as the captain of your ENG vs SL Dream11 Team. Jos Buttler has been Three Lions’ best batter so far and with a knock of unbeaten 71 runs, comes into the game on the back of some great performances.

ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Wanindu Hasaranga

The all-rounder has been one of the bright spars in this inconsistent Sri Lankan side during the tournament. Wanindu Hasaranga has taken five wickets in three games pus his ability to score quick runs makes him a great option to be picked as the vice-captain of your ENG vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

ENG vs SL Likely Playing XI

England Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills/ Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

