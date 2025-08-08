After the conclusion of the T20I series, the West Indies national cricket team will take on the Pakistan national cricket team in the three-match ODI series. The first ODI between the West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, in Trinidad on Friday, August 8. The West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2025 will begin at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Earlier, the Men in Green won the three-match T20I series 2-1 against the Men in Maroon in the United States of America (USA). Pakistan Cricketer Haider Ali Under Criminal Investigation in UK, Suspended by PCB.

The West Indies national cricket team are having a tough time in international cricket. They ended up losing all Tests and T20Is against the Australia national cricket team at home. The Windies lost the recently concluded T20I series against Pakistan. The Men in Maroon will look to change their fortunes in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Pakistan cricket team. Both countries have faced each other 137 times in the ODI format. Out of these, the Men in Maroon are in the lead with 71 victories, whereas the Men in Green have come out victorious on 63 occasions. Three matches between Pakistan and the West Indies ended in a tie.

WI vs PAK 1st ODI 2025, Trinidad Weather

The first ODI between West Indies and Pakistan will begin at 2:00 PM Local Time on August 8. Unfortunately, rain is predicted during the WI vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 from 2:00 PM Local Time to 5:00 PM Local Time. After 5:00 PM, the weather will be clear. The temperature on Thursday is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Brian Lara Stadium Pitch Report

The Brian Lara Stadium provides a good batting deck, and for the first ODI of the three-match series between the West Indies and Pakistan, both teams can expect a batting-friendly surface. Pacers get help when the ball is new, whereas spinners may get some purchase from the pitch. It is expected to be a high-scoring clash in the 1st ODI between WI and PAK 2025.

